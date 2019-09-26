OC’s Jellyfish Festival Wants To Return For Second Year OCEAN CITY — With the first-ever Jellyfish Festival in June providing something to build on, organizers this week filed an application with the Town of Ocean City to bring a bigger and better event back to the resort next year.The inaugural Jellyfish Music Festival, held on the beach downtown and at venues all over the… Read more »

Sunfest Attendance Exceeds Previous Record By 18% OCEAN CITY — With picture-perfect weather and a diverse line-up of live music, Sunfest weekend last week was by far the highest attended, blowing away the previous record set just last year.Wow is about the only way to describe the 45th Annual Sunfest celebration last week. The four-day event attracted 317,419 visitors, blowing away the…

'World's Largest Offshore Wind Turbine' Now Planned Off Ocean City OCEAN CITY — One of the two companies holding permits for offshore wind energy farms off the coast announced it was planning on using 12-megwatt, 853-foot turbines described as the "world's largest offshore wind turbine," making the resort area a guinea pig of sorts for the fledgling industry in the U.S.Last week, in response to…