Things I Like – September 27, 2019

Young kids celebrating together

Going to bed early on Sunday night

Trombone Shorty

A great shell find

Office lunch deliveries

A heated pool this time of year

Brick sidewalks in an old town

Rooting against the Yankees

Edgewater Avenue sunsets

Hot September beach days

Dogs swimming in the ocean

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.