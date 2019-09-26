Summer of 1973

Volume XIX

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

Ocean City’s newest pharmacy, Fenwick Pharmacy, was celebrating its opening in the Resort Shopping Plaza on 143rd Street.

A case if Schmidt’s in 16-ounce can was selling for $5.40 at the Montego Market.

Second National Building & Loan, Inc. was advertising, “savings insured to $30,000.”

Owners Ed and Annette Altvater invited guests to The House of Crabs on Route 50 and advertised the new establishment was formerly associated with the National Pike Crab House in Baltimore.

A new bayfront condominium in the “Little Salisbury” neighborhood was being marketed. The Ponte Vista “is the tallest elevator condominium on the Quiet Side. Quiet is one of the real luxuries in life. From $28,500 …”

The Quarterdeck on 55th Street was featuring The Charley Stewart Trio, “Direct from the Hunt Valley Country Club.”