During an emotional halftime ceremony last Friday, the new turf field at Stephen Decatur was dedicated as the Robert G. Knox Field in honor of the longtime coach (right) while the Seahawk Stadium was rededicated as the Louis H. Taylor Stadium in honor of former student and principal and now Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor (left).
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.