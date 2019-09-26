BERLIN- Something had to give when the unbeaten Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity soccer team hosted undefeated Parkside at home on Tuesday and it was the Rams prevailing, 1-0.

The Seahawks entered Tuesday’s showdown with a perfect 5-0 mark after beating Queen Anne’s last week. During the stretch, Decatur had outscored its opponents by a combined 25-3. Parkside also came in with a perfect 5-0 mark and had barely been challenged through its first five games.

In the end, it was Parkside beating the Seahawks, 1-0, in a defensive struggle. The Seahawks face Easton at home next Tuesday in a key game against a Bayside North opponent.