Rams Edge Seahawks In Battle Of Unbeatens

by

BERLIN- Something had to give when the unbeaten Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity soccer team hosted undefeated Parkside at home on Tuesday and it was the Rams prevailing, 1-0.

The Seahawks entered Tuesday’s showdown with a perfect 5-0 mark after beating Queen Anne’s last week. During the stretch, Decatur had outscored its opponents by a combined 25-3. Parkside also came in with a perfect 5-0 mark and had barely been challenged through its first five games.

In the end, it was Parkside beating the Seahawks, 1-0, in a defensive struggle. The Seahawks face Easton at home next Tuesday in a key game against a Bayside North opponent.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.