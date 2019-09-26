Rackliffe House’s Colonial Fair To Be Held Sunday, October 13

by
Antique furnishings and selected antiques from various sources will be on display for sale at The Rackliffe House’s Colonial Fair to be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 on the Rackliffe House grounds from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Above, Rackliffe President Susan Cropper and Board member Angela Reynolds are pictured viewing a few of the items for sale. Vendors featuring colonial-related items and crafts along with demonstrations of colonial craftsmen will be showcased. A traditional pig roast will be offered. Pony rides and children’s games provide fun for all ages. Submitted Photos