Anna Foultz

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines community grieved upon news of the passing of Anna Lucarello Foultz on Sept. 22.

A longtime resident and tireless volunteer, Foultz was 93.

“The Board of Directors of the Ocean Pines Association is saddened by the loss of Anna Foultz,” Association President Doug Parks said. “She was a remarkable woman and her volunteer spirit in serving our community was unparalleled.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family on their loss,” he continued. “Those who were fortunate enough to have known her or had just met her for a quick conversation will remember her fondly. She will be missed by many.”

Foultz and her late husband, Carl, moved to the area a little over three decades ago. Carl was a World War II veteran who served in China, Burma and India, and the couple founded the Star Charities nonprofit in 2007 to give back to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Also close to Foultz’s heart were the Girl Scouts, an organization she became involved with after her oldest daughter, Betty Anne, showed interest as a young girl. Foultz became a Scout leader initially and continued to advocate for the organization for more than a half century.

In 1980, Foultz received a National Proclamation from President Jimmy Carter for organizing a massive weeklong talent show/cookie sale, called “Girl Scouts in Action,” at the Springfield Mall in Virginia. Thousands of Girl Scouts attended the event.

She was also a longtime member of the Sons of Italy, and a past president, and in 2016 was honored with the organization’s Ameritan Award during a gala in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Foultz’s memoir, “Two Steps Forward,” was published in 2017. She co-wrote the book with her daughter, Shirley Isbell, and donated much of the proceeds to Star Charities.

According to the publisher, “Spanning over a century, Anna’s book … recounts the inspiring story of this vivacious, loved and lauded spicy bombshell. Travel from 19th century Naples, Italy to 21st century America where the daughter of an Italian immigrant peasant is honored by the Order of the Sons of Italy for her extraordinary contributions.”

A Texas-based media company bought the film rights to her book in 2018.

Foultz was active up until her last days. She visited the Maryland State Capital in 2018 and received three standing ovations upon being introduced to the Maryland State House. In March, she toured the White House with a busload of local Girl Scouts. Foultz took part in Ocean Pines’ National Night Out celebration in August, again representing the Girl Scouts, and on Aug. 16 presented a $1,500 donation to Achilles of Maryland at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines.

Star Charities volunteers plan to continue the annual “Holiday Gifts for Soldiers” collection in October, in Foultz’s honor. The drive is among the biggest endeavors of Star Charities, and Foultz had said collecting for servicemen and women made her feel closer to Carl and helped to honor his service.

“Although all of the Star Charities volunteers are heartbroken at the sudden passing of Anna, it only increases our desire to try to emulate what Anna has taught non only us, but everyone whose path she crossed, and that’s to think of and do for others first,” Susan Walter said.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, black collection buckets will be placed in Ocean Pines at the Community Center, Sports Core Pool and Manklin Meadows Racquets Sports Complex. Additional collection containers will be available at the libraries in Ocean Pines and Ocean City, as well as at the Gold Coast Mall in Ocean City, Worcester County Arts Council in Berlin, and First Shore Federal Savings & Loan on Racetrack Road. All items collected will go to U.S. Armed Forces soldiers serving outside the United States.

Foultz, in September, told the Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations office that international calling cards are especially sought after.

“This provides a soldier a call home to family,” she said. To donate a calling card, email Walter at cbreeze601@verizon.net.

The Salisbury National Guard will pick up collection buckets in November and prepare them for shipping to overseas U.S. Military bases.