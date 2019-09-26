BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team ended an early season three game skid with a tie last week and a win at home on Monday.

After opening the season with a 2-1 win over Holly Grove, the Mallards had dropped three straight heading into last week to drop to 1-3 on the season. The skid ended with a 2-2 tie against Laurel in Delaware last week and a win against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Delmarva Christian at home on Monday.

Against Laurel on the road last week, the Mallards led 2-1 at the half on a pair of goals by Ryan Cronin. Cronin’s first goal came on an assist from Max Taylor. His second goal of the half came on a penalty kick. Laurel also scored in the first half and Worcester led, 2-1, at the intermission.

In the second half, Laurel scored to pull even at 2-2 while the Mallards were held scoreless in the period. Both teams failed to score in the overtime period and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Nonetheless, it was a minor victory for the Mallards, who had lost three straight heading into the contest.

Back in action on Monday, the Worcester boys got back in the win column with a 2-0 shutout of Delmarva Christian. In the first half, Gavin Carmody scored on an assist from Alec Burbage. In the second half, Carmody returned the favor and assisted on a goal by Joseph Issell as the Mallards improved to 2-3-1 on the season. The Worcester boys play Sussex Academy on the road next Monday, followed by a Senior Day rematch with Holly Grove at home next Friday.