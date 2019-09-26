Mallards Blank Royals, End Skid

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team ended an early season three game skid with a tie last week and a win at home on Monday.

After opening the season with a 2-1 win over Holly Grove, the Mallards had dropped three straight heading into last week to drop to 1-3 on the season. The skid ended with a 2-2 tie against Laurel in Delaware last week and a win against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Delmarva Christian at home on Monday.

Against Laurel on the road last week, the Mallards led 2-1 at the half on a pair of goals by Ryan Cronin. Cronin’s first goal came on an assist from Max Taylor. His second goal of the half came on a penalty kick. Laurel also scored in the first half and Worcester led, 2-1, at the intermission.

In the second half, Laurel scored to pull even at 2-2 while the Mallards were held scoreless in the period. Both teams failed to score in the overtime period and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Nonetheless, it was a minor victory for the Mallards, who had lost three straight heading into the contest.

Back in action on Monday, the Worcester boys got back in the win column with a 2-0 shutout of Delmarva Christian. In the first half, Gavin Carmody scored on an assist from Alec Burbage. In the second half, Carmody returned the favor and assisted on a goal by Joseph Issell as the Mallards improved to 2-3-1 on the season. The Worcester boys play Sussex Academy on the road next Monday, followed by a Senior Day rematch with Holly Grove at home next Friday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.