FENWICK ISLAND – Members of the community are encouraged to participate in an open house next week to view and comment on possible improvements at Fenwick Island State Park.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Division of Parks & Recreation will host a public open house from 5-7 p.m. at Fenwick Island Town Hall to share and review potential improvements to Fenwick Island State Park as part of a public-private partnership.

Jayme Gravell, community relations coordinator for DNREC, said individuals who attend the open house will have the opportunity to view and comment on design boards that display both current conditions at the park and the proposed improvements.

“It’s not going to be a presentation,” she said. “People will not be coming in to talk. It’s very interactive and very informal.”

Recommended improvements for Fenwick Island State Park include methods for increasing public safety and relieving traffic congestion, upgraded infrastructure, and the addition of new recreational amenities, which would meet the needs of increased visitation.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the open house, share their thoughts, ask questions and leave comments.

“You can come in just to see one board and skip the others, or you can look at all of them,” Gravell said. “DNREC will have staff assigned to each board at the open house, and people can go up and ask questions. We will also have comment cards that people can put into a box, and postcards with the link to an online survey will also be handed out.”

The open house will take place at Fenwick Island Town Hall, located at 800 Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island.

For more information, visit destateparks.com/FenwickImprovements, or call Matt Ritter at 302-739-9187.

“The whole purpose is for people to come and ask questions and leave comments …,” Gravell said. “Everything is taken into consideration.”