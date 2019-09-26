Pictured, from left, are Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH; David Shaffer, AGH Campaign for the Future donor; Patricia Ilczuk-Shaffer, AGH Campaign for the Future donor; and Tammy Patrick, AGH development officer.

BERLIN — David and Patricia Shaffer donated a generous $10,000 towards the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future in loving memory of Andre’ Lavanceau.

“Having a local hospital and cancer center is vital to the Worcester County community,” said Ilczuk-Shaffer. “When Andre’s illness took a turn, it was the doctors at Atlantic General Hospital who were able to connect us to the resources needed to prolong his life. We were blessed with another three and a half years together. Leaving a legacy in Andre’s name is important to me, my daughter and my grandchildren.”

The funds raised during the $10 million Atlantic General Campaign for the Future will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects. Among them is completion of a new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center, completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas.

To date, the foundation has secured more than $8,130,000 of the $10 million goal in pledges, commitments and grants.