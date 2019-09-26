SNOW HILL – County officials declined a request from the state to install an air quality monitoring station at a park in Pocomoke.

On Sept. 17, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 6-0 to decline a request from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to install an air quality monitoring station at Newtown Park in Pocomoke.

“We looked at this and don’t believe it would fit the park very well,” Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Shannahan said.

Shannahan told the commissioners that MDE had contacted Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks, this summer to request permission to install the monitoring station as part of the Lower Eastern Shore CAFO Monitoring Project. According to MDE’s website, the agency will collect data on ammonia and particulate matter near poultry houses for comparison with air quality in other parts of Maryland. Two monitoring stations are planned for the Lower Shore.

“I have spoken with Tom regarding this request and while we all want to be team players with the state, we are both concerned that the installation of an air quality monitoring station at Newtown Park would detract from the appearance of the park and may hinder future operations and use of the park,” Shannahan wrote in his report to the commissioners.

Perlozzo said he echoed Shannahan’ s concerns.

“I felt like it would be a distraction in the park, a potential liability issue for us to handle,” he said.

He added that while he recommended the commissioners decline this request, they could look for other county property that would be more suitable for the station.

Commissioner Jim Bunting made a motion to decline MDE’s request. It was approved with a 6-0 vote.

When Commissioner Bud Church asked what had led the state to select Newtown Park, Perlozzo said he understood the initiative was meant to monitor air quality related to farming.

“It still seems like an odd place to put it,” Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said.