28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays:
DJ Wax (127th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 20: DJ Wax
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard By Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 20 & 21: On The Edge
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 20:
Funk Shué
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama,
Rockaholics
Sunday, Sept. 22:
Wes Davis Duo,
Lauren Glick Band
Thursday, Sept. 26:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 20:
Bob Wilkinson
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
Poole Brothers
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 20:
DJ Greg,
DJ Hook,
The Loop
Saturday, Sept. 21:
DJ Groove,
FUNSHO
Monday, Sept. 23:
DJ Greg,
DJ RobCee
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 20: DJ BK
Saturday, Sept. 21: DJ Wood
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, Sept. 21: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Chris Button/Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Sept. 22:
Opposite Directions,
Dark Gold Jazz
Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 20:
Dave Hawkins,
Over Time
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Dave Sherman
Sunday, Sept. 22:
Kevin Poole
Monday, Sept. 23:
Dave Hawkins
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
Kevin Poole
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Sept. 26:
Dale Teat
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 20:
The G-Men
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Identity Crisis
Thursdays:
Baltimore Bob
Fridays & Saturdays:
Bob Burns
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Sept. 20:
DJ Wax
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Going Coastal
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, Sept. 22:
Joe Mama w/Anthony Carmen
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, Sept. 20:
Poole & The Gang
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Bonedaddys
Sunday, Sept. 22:
Bird Dog & The Road Kings
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 20:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Chris Diller
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays:
Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline
& Talbot Streets
On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 20 & 21:
Bad w/Names
Sunday, Monday & Thursday,
Sept. 22, 23 & 26 :
CK The DJ
Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 24 & 25:
VJ Mazi
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 20 & 21:
CK The DJ
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716 • 37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 20:
19th St. Band,
S.T.O.R.M.,
Garden State Radio,
3 DJs
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Jim Long Band,
S.T.O.R.M.,
Garden State Radio,
3 DJs
Thursday, Sept. 26:
Opposite Directions