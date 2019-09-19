ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An offer to help with a stalled project should reassure you that you have a workable plan in spite of the problems in getting it up and running. The week’s end brings more positive news.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A past problem about a workplace situation re-emerges early in the week. Talking things out helps ease tensions by midweek, but some hurt feelings could linger a few more days.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Optimistic aspects dominate your efforts. However, expect to confront some criticism, some of which might be valid, so keep an open mind. But overall, it’s your views that will count.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Social interaction with new people, especially on the job, could be a bit strained in the early part of the week. But the awkwardness passes as you get to know each other better.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Expect news about a follow-up to a workplace change that could make a difference in your career path. Meanwhile, new friends widen the circle for all you Social Lions who love to party.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Enjoy your well-earned plaudits for a job well done. But be aware that some people might not share your colleagues’ admiration, and you might have to work harder to win them over.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It’s a good week to recheck your probably already overlong “to do” list and decide what to keep and what to discard. Lose the clutter and focus your energy on what’s really important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to take a new perspective on what you’ve been offered. Expanding your view could help to uncover any plusses or minuses that weren’t apparent at first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Applying the usual methods to this week’s unique challenges might not work too well. Instead, use your creativity to find a way to resolve any impasse that develops.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): So what if fate throws some obstacles in your path this week? Just keep in mind that the sure-footed and resolute Goat can get past any barrier by focusing on the goals up ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This week calls for better communication with people in both your private life and the workplace. Start by asking questions, and then pay close attention to the answers.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Potentially beneficial workplace changes could be closer than you realize. Make sure you know what’s going on so that you’re not left high and dry when the good things happen.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re not timid about pushing to have your aims realized once you’ve set your mind to accomplishing your goals.

