Things I Like – September 20, 2019

by

Young athletes giving maximum effort

One-hour fog delays

The Good Samaritans who tried to help the whale last weekend

Upsets in professional sports

Lobster mac ‘n cheese

When something that’s gluten- and dairy-free actually tastes good

Hearing church bells in the distance

Friday afternoons off

The view looking south from the Inlet jetty

Confidently riding through a sobriety checkpoint

Speeches from the heart

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.