Summer of 1979

Volume XXV

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

Jean Bourne, 19, Miss Maryland USA, posed for the cover of this issue. Borne studied radio and television at the University of Maryland to one day be a famous television commentator.

Those dining at Pizza Hut on 28th Street could “SuperStyle” their pizza and get extra toppings.

The Commander Hotel featured “Boardwalk Cabaret” in which the wait staff performed the show while costumers dined.

The Racquet Club disco at the Carousel on 118th Street hosted 50s and 60s night every Tuesday.

Gold Coast Mall raffled off 20 gallons of gasoline and toll for the Bay Bridge every Sunday at 2 p.m.

The New Century Band played at the Quarterdeck the last two weeks of August.

The bay was the ideal location to catch flounder, trout, and hardheads. Fishermen could find success by either chartering a boat from any marina or just standing on the Route 50 Bridge.

The patrons of Fisherman’s Wharf could enjoy “a touch of San Francisco” through their stylish jewelry and gifts.