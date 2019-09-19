OCEAN CITY – On Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center within the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 22nd season with Lalo Schifrin’s Mandolin Concerto and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

The concert will begin with Nicolas Mazmanian’s “Mission Impossible Variations,” which was dedicated to Lalo Schifrin. Schifrin is an Argentine-American pianist and composer who is best known as one of Hollywood’s top composers. His most notable compositions are the “Theme from Mission: Impossible” and “Bullitt.”

Schifrin wrote his “Mandolin Concerto” for Vincent Beer-Demander, one of Europe’s foremost mandolinists. Beer-Demander will join the MSO for the American Premiere of Schifrin’s concerto.

The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s iconic Seventh Symphony, which Wagner called “the apotheosis of dance itself.”

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.midatlanticsymphony.org, by phone at 888.846.8600, or at their box office (open one hour before each performance, subject to availability).

According to Maestro Julien Benichou, “This year’s season includes an incredible mix of new music, iconic masterworks and amazing soloists. Like every season, the MSO continues to break new ground and introduce new repertoire. We can’t wait to share our 22nd season with our patrons.”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; Sussex County, Delaware; the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc; Costal Style Magazine; and Whats Up? Media. These concerts benefit the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s mission to offer to the citizens of the Mid-Atlantic Region musical entertainment and enjoyment and to promote musical activities and programs for the cultural and educational benefit of the public.

