Dawne and Steve Pappas

OCEAN CITY — The nominating committee of the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award announced Steve and Dawne Pappas have been named the 2019 honorees.

The Pappas’ will be recognized and presented the award at this year’s Glick Award Gala scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Crystal Ballroom in the Clarion Resort in Ocean City. The award recognizes their philanthropic service to the community, and raises funds for several area non-profits.

The Pappas’ of the Original Greene Turtle have been active in many civic organizations and charities, including the American Cancer Society, Atlantic General Hospital & the Jack Burbage Cancer Center, Worcester County Humane Society, Believe In Tomorrow, Salisbury University, Worcester Preparatory School, Worcester Public Schools, Indian River School District, Ocean City Rec Dept., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Holy Savior Catholic Church, Ocean City Police Dept, Ocean City Fire Dept,, Ocean City Downtown Association, Ocean City Development Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Worcester Gold, Diakonia, Worcester Development Center, Lions Club, Ravens Roost 44, Hogs and Heroes and the list goes on.

Steve and Dawne Pappas join a distinguished group of previous Glick Community Service award honorees including Kimmerly Messick, Jack Burbage, Buddy Trala, Billy and Madlyn Carder, Dr. Lenny Berger, Leighton Moore and Hal Glick.

The award and event were started in 2010 by Temple Bat Yam and a group of local business leaders. Originally developed to honor Hal Glick for his vision and quiet philanthropy, it has been expanded to recognize others for their contributions to the Eastern Shore communities. In 2015, Glick succumbed to cancer and this award is both a legacy to him and a way to honor others for their community service.

Since its inception, this event has raised over $750,000, which has been distributed to area organizations, including Atlantic General Hospital, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the Worcester County Humane Society, Diakonia, Worcester County Youth and Family Counseling, Salisbury University, The Jesse Klump Foundation, the Art League of Ocean City, the American Cancer Society and Temple Bat Yam.

The 2019 nominating committee included Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, Ocean City Council Secretary Mary Knight, Buck Mann, Tammy Patrick of Atlantic General Hospital, Rebecca Moore, Kari Berger, the former honorees and event co-chairs Jeff Thaler and Christine Glick.

For information on sponsorships, purchasing tables or buying seats for the Hal Glick Gala, call 410-641-4311. The gala is open to the general public. Last year over 400 people attended the sold-out event