Rotary Club Donates Supplies To Worcester Students

by
Rotary Club Donates Supplies To Worcester Students

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club recently donated a trunk full of school supplies to students in Worcester County through Worcester Youth and Family Counseling. Pictured, from left, are Cliff Berg, Stan Kahn, Margaret Mudron, President Dan Harris, Sonia Baker, Nancy Bradford, Dr. Larry Michnick, Frank Baker and Arlan Kinney.