Republican Women Donate To Showell Elementary

September is Literacy Month and Showell Elementary School was the proud recipient of a monetary donation to buy books. The Republican Women of Worcester County has generously gifted $300 to increase classroom libraries and support the 100 Book Challenge Reading program. Pictured, from left, are Kate McCabe, Library Media Specialist; Diane Shorts, Principal; and Liz Mumford, RWWC Literacy Chair. Submitted Photos