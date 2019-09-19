FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
SELBYVILLE
27610 Shipwreck Dr
Lighthouse Lakes
Sun & Mon 12-5
Tues-Sat 10-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
10 Mins to Beach
Ryan Homes
302-524-8892
BERLIN
106 Upshur Lane
Sat 2-4
4BR/2BA Home
Colonial Style
Fenced Yard
Walk to Downtown
Lauren Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-422-9899
OCEAN PINES
8 Beach Court
Teal Bay
Sat 12-2
Waterfront
3BR/3BA Home
Boat Slip/Lift
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
BERLIN
11309 River Run Ln
River Run Golf Community
Sat 10-12
3BR/3BA Home
On 15th Hole
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN CITY
7 Corner Store Lane
Sunset Island
67th Street Bayside
Sat & Sun 11-1
4BR+Den/3FB/2HB
End Townhome
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-496-1446
OCEAN CITY
137 Clam Shell Rd
Montego Bay
Sun 11-2
2BR+Den
Quant Mobile Home
2 Community Pools
Sheri Hearn
Berkshire Hathaway
410-490-6021
OCEAN CITY
737-B Mooring Rd
Fri 1-4/Sat 11-2
3BR/3BA/2200+SF
Luxurious Waterfront
Townhome
Breathtaking Views
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
OCEAN CITY
Key West Villas
28th St. Bayside
Sat 2-4
Beautiful Efficiency
Walk to Beach
Water Views
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
BERLIN
11307 River Run Ln
River Run Golf
Community
Sun 11-2
4BR/2.5BA Home
Pond/Golf Lot
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
OCEAN PINES
24 Lookout Point
Sat 10-2
Waterfront
3BR/3BA Home
On Canal w/ Pier
Colleen Deptula
Coldwell Banker
443-880-3471
OCEAN PINES
2 Cannon Drive
Sat 10-12
One Level Living
3BR/2BA Home
Open, Bright, Airy
Nicely Updated
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN PINES
23 Leslie Mews
Tern’s Landing
Fri 11-1/Sun 10-12
Waterfront
4BR/4.5BA Home
8000lb Boat Lift
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN CITY
607 Osprey Road
Fri 12-3/Sat 10-1
Waterfront
Townhome
1BR/1.5BA
Boat Slip
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
WEST OCEAN CITY
10049 Bonita Drive
Sat 11-2
3BR/1.5BA Home
Close to Everything
Back Yard Oasis
Great Neighborhood
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049