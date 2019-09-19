BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey got off the snide this week with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Seaford at home on Monday. Not much was going right for the Mallards in the early part of the 2019 season with a 9-0 loss to Sussex Tech in the season opener at home, followed by a 9-1 loss to Holly Grove on the road last week. That changed on Monday, however, with a 3-2 over Seaford at home in overtime.

Worcester led 1-0 at the half, but Seaford scored twice in the second half while the Mallards added another tally. Regulation ended with the two teams tied at 2-2. Senior Abby Nechay, who had scored both of Worcester’s goals in regulation, completed the hat trick with an overtime goal to complete the 3-2 victory.

With the win, the Mallards are now 1-2 on the season. On Thursday, Worcester played the first of five straight home games against St. Thomas More in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Next week, the Mallards will play Delmarva Christian and Gunston both at home on Monday and Wednesday.