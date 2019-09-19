SNOW HILL – New restaurants in Snow Hill and West Ocean City received liquor licenses this week.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) on Wednesday granted a beer, wine and liquor license to Elliott’s Tavern, set to open in Snow Hill in early October.

“We’re going to be a full-time, full-service restaurant,” proprietor Ted Elliott said.

Elliott, who told the board he had more than 35 years of experience in the local restaurant industry, will open his establishment on Green Street in the former location of Harvest Moon Tavern. He said the layout of Elliott’s Tavern would be similar to that of Harvest Moon.

Attorney Joe Moore told the board that Elliott’s Tavern would be the only fulltime restaurant/bar in Snow Hill.

“It is fulfilling a need for the accommodation of the public,” he said.

Moore drew laughter from the board as he facetiously offered a “memorandum of law” citing the primary reason the license should be approved—the fact that it was in Snow Hill.

Board members acknowledged that it would be the only full-time restaurant and bar in town. Board member Marty Pusey asked if the tavern would include a dance floor.

“I know in the past people have been known to dance,” she said.

Moore said that while customers wouldn’t be prohibited from dancing, Elliott was not installing an actual dance floor.

The board voted 3-0 to approve the license request.

The only other item addressed by the board this week was a request from Hooper’s Crab House to extend its license. Patrick Brady, manager at Hooper’s, told the board the restaurant was seeking to extend its existing license to include the easternmost unit in the new Hooper’s Shopping Plaza. He said the restaurant’s connections would be opening a new 77-seat Mexican restaurant in the space. The eatery will be known as Pancho & Lefty’s.

“It’s on the grounds of Hooper’s,” Brady said. “We’re just looking to expand the license to encompass that.”

When asked for more detail, Brady said the restaurant would be a full-service Mexican restaurant that would be open year-round. While it will definitely be open for dinner, it may be open for lunch as well. It’s expected to operate seven days a week.

The board approved the extension of the Hooper’s Crab House license but asked Brady to return to the board if the establishment wanted to add entertainment in the future.