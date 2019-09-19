Elks Lodge Sponsors Remembrance Service

by
Elks Lodge Sponsors Remembrance Service

The Elks Lodge 2645 Veterans’ Group sponsored a Sept. 11 Remembrance Service. Veterans’ Group Chairman Sarge Garlitz opened the service with Call to the Colors followed by the invocation, National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Message and introduction of guests was done by Elks 2645 Exalted Ruler Kevin Matthews. The service was closed by Bugler Earl Hewitt playing Taps and Rosie Garlitz singing God Bless America. Several Ocean City Fire Department and Police Department representatives and first responders attended the service. Above, Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers is presented a $1,000 donation by Matthews.