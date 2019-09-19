BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a major roll to start the season this week, blanking county rival Snow Hill, 7-0, on Tuesday.

The Seahawks have started the season with a perfect 4-0 mark after the win over Snow Hill on the road on Tuesday. Decatur beat the Eagles, 7-0. In its first four games, Decatur has outscored its opponents by a combined 20-3.

The hot stretch to start the season began with a 4-1 win over North Caroline in the opener at home last Monday. The very next day, the Seahawks traveled to Crisfield and beat the Crabbers, 3-1. Last Friday, Decatur took on Mardela on at home and beat the Warriors, 6-1, before Tuesday’s shellacking of Snow Hill.

The Seahawks face Queen Anne’s on the road on Friday as part of that school’s childhood cancer awareness night. The Lions are 2-2 on the season after dropping a pair of games this week including a 2-0 loss to Bennett on Tuesday.

Decatur’s schedule ramps up next week with a couple of games against tough Bayside South schools. The Seahawks face Parkside at home on Tuesday, followed by a road game against Wicomico next Thursday.