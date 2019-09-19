Burglary, Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville man was arrested on first-degree burglary charges this week after allegedly breaking into a resort apartment and assaulting another man before swiping his money.

Around 9 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on 12th Street for a reported burglary and assault. The officer met with the victim who told police he had heard a knock on the unit’s back door. However, before the victim could get to the back door, a suspect whom he knew, identified as Montez Green, 22, of Selbyville, allegedly kicked open his bedroom door and began punching the victim in the face.

The victim told police Green punched him in the head at least 10 times before the victim fell into a chair and the assault ended. According to police reports, the victim had swelling, bruising and redness on his face consistent with his version of the attack.

The victim told police he observed Green rummaging through his dresser and other areas of the residence before Green exited through the front door. According to police reports, the victim told the officer he observed his money on the floor under the couch and determined Green had allegedly stolen $90.

According to police reports, the victim observed Green’s vehicle in the street. The victim told police he knew Green because he occasionally bought marijuana from him, but that he did not owe Green any money nor did he have any other dispute with him.

OCPD detectives located a picture of Green on social media and the victim confirmed he was his alleged attacker. A background check revealed Green had been stopped in the vehicle as recently as 10 a.m. that same morning and that he had often been stopped driving that same vehicle.

A further check of the license plate readers at the access points to Ocean City revealed Green had entered the resort in his vehicle around 7 p.m. that night and left the area around 11:30 p.m. Based on the evidence and witness testimony, Green was charged with first-degree burglary, theft and assault.

Detectives Track Down Credit Card Thief

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was charged this week with multiple counts of credit card theft and fraud after allegedly swiping a man’s wallet while he slept in a vehicle and using his cards to make several purchases back in May.

On May 21, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detective began an investigation into the theft of a wallet and the illegal use of credit cards it contained. The victim told police his wallet had been stolen on May 21 from his jeep while he slept in the vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the several of the victim’s credit cards had been used at various locations in the Salisbury area including a sub shop during which an as-yet-unidentified suspect used a credit card number to pay for and obtain a food delivery to a residence. The OCPD officer was able to obtain the sales slip from the sub shop purchase along with the address to which the food was delivered.

With the help of Salisbury police, the OCPD detective was able to determine the identity of the resident of the apartment where the sub shop food was delivered and went to the address to interview the man. The resident told police a woman he identified as Marilyn Blackwell, 49, of Ocean City had been at his apartment that day and had ordered a food delivery using a credit card she pulled from a black wallet. The witness told police he knew Blackwell lived in Ocean City, according to police reports.

The OCPD detective went to Blackwell’s residence on South Baltimore Avenue and to interview the suspect. According to police reports, Blackwell told the detectives she found the victim’s credit cards and other identification scattered in the landscaping in front of the Ocean City Beach Patrol’s headquarters on Talbot Street.

Blackwell reportedly told detectives she should have returned the cards and other identification to the victim or the police when she found them. Instead, she told police she used the credit cards to make purchases at various convenience stores and other retail stores in the area. She also told detectives she used the victim’s credit card to purchase the food that was delivered to the apartment in Salisbury.

Records indicate Blackwell used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at least six locations including convenience stores, a nail salon and the sub shop in Salisbury. The largest purchase was from the nail salon in Salisbury at $152. Based on the evidence and her own testimony, Blackwell was formally charged this week with multiple counts of credit card theft and fraud.

Roommate Assault Over Alcohol

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was charged with assault last week after allegedly attacking his roommate during a dispute over alcohol.

Around 6:50 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Sunset Drive for a reported assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a victim who reportedly told police his roommate, identified as Walter Everett, 57, of Ocean City had assaulted him. According to police reports, the victim, who was being treated by Ocean City EMS, had visible signs of an apparent attack including a black and blue eye that was still bleeding. The victim also complained about a painful thumb, which had allegedly been bent backward during the assault.

The victim told police he and Everett had a minor argument over an alcoholic beverage when Everett became violent and struck him in the face at least three times with an open palm, according to police reports. The force of the strikes reportedly caused the victim to fall to the ground. Based on the evidence, Everett was charged this week with second-degree assault. He was taken into custody last Friday and was later released on recognizance after first being held without bond.

Daughter Assaults Mom

OCEAN CITY — A New Castle, Del. woman was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly punching her mother in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to an apartment building at 23rd Street for reported domestic dispute. The officer met with a female suspect identified as Amelia Hall, 24, of New Castle, with whom the officer was familiar from separate incidents earlier in the same night. During one of those incidents, Hall had been observed arguing on the public sidewalk in the area of 36th Street and Coastal Highway.

According to police reports, the officer met with Hall’s mother and observed a large bruise about four inches in diameter on the victim’s face. Also according to police reports, the victim had applied copious amounts of make-up in an attempt to cover the injury sustained.

The victim told police she and Hall got into an argument as they walked along Coastal Highway near 33rd Street and that Hall had punched her several times with a closed fist. According to police reports, the victim also had bruises and scratches on her chest consistent with being punched.

When interviewed, Hall reportedly told police she had gotten into an argument with her mother at a nearby nightclub and when her mother said some things she didn’t like, Hall “swung on her” a couple of times. Hall was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault.