Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — National Aquarium staffers on Monday were conducting a necropsy on the juvenile sperm whale that washed ashore around 112th Street on Sunday morning in an effort to determine what caused the creature’s demise.

On Sunday morning, a juvenile sperm whale was found in distress in shallow ocean waters off 112th Street. Onlookers gathered around the distressed whale and several attempted to push it back deeper into the sea to no avail. Members of the National Aquarium’s animal rescue team and staffers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to assess the whale’s health and formulate a plan for its potential rescue.

Sadly, after being beached for several hours, the juvenile sperm whale died on Sunday afternoon. Ocean City Public Works Department staffers removed the deceased whale from the beach with a frond-end loader with a fork attachment and it was loaded into a roll-off container.

The deceased whale was taken to the town’s public works facilities at 65th Street where National Aquarium and DNR staffers began a necropsy on Monday. National Aquarium spokesperson Jennifer Riordan said on Monday investigators were collecting tissue samples and assessing what could have caused the whale’s demise, although it could take weeks or even months to determine the cause.

Riordan also said the whale will ultimately be disposed of although it was not yet determined how, when or where that would happen. In the past, deceased whales have been buried in remote areas of the beach, but Riordan said that would not be an option in this case.