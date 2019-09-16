BERLIN – Berlin officials fired Town Administrator Laura Allen Monday morning.

Councilman Thom Gulyas said Allen was terminated from her position Monday morning. Allen, who has served as the town’s administrator since 2013, declined to comment.

Gulyas says the town will be working to move forward. He stressed that elected officials had the town’s best interest at heart.

“I do feel the town has been betrayed,” he said.

When asked how so, he said he couldn’t be specific and that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment were still investigating,

“Let them do their jobs first,” he said.

The environmental investigation comes in the wake of a chemical spill at Heron Park. As of last week, cleanup costs had risen to more than $244,000.

According to Gulyas, interim management duties will fall to Mayor Gee Williams, Managing Director Jeff Fleetwood and Administrative Services Director Mary Bohlen.