BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team opened the season with a 5-1 win over Salisbury Christian on Monday, the first of four road games to start the season for the Mallards.

Worcester took control early against Salisbury Christian and took a 3-0 lead into halftime before closing out the 5-1 win. In a bit of scheduling anomaly, the Mallards will play their first four games on the road this season, all against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rivals including Salisbury Christian, Salisbury School, Saints Peter and Paul and Gunston.

The Worcester girls will then play the same four conference opponents, practically in the same order, to close out the regular season. So, with an eight-game regular season schedule, the Mallards will play four straight on the road followed by four straight at home. Next up for Worcester is a road game next Wednesday against old rival Saints Peter and Paul.