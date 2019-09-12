Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible

Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August.

410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week.

410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend.

443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29: Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

Sept. 13: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold its Maryland Crab Cake Dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Carry-outs available and bake sale table offered.

Sept. 13-14: Regional Performers

“An Evening of Regional Performers and Storytellers: Laugh, Love, Inspire” will benefit the American Cancer Society, Wicomico County, at Wor-Wic Community College’s Guerrieri Auditorium. Tickets $10 apiece at www.eventbrite.com (search for event name)

Sept. 13-15: Worcester County Fair

Planned for Byrd Park in Snow Hill, it’s a family-friendly event open to the entire community. There is no admission charge. Full slate of activities planned. www.worcestercountyfair.com

Sept. 13-15: Pet Adoption Event

Looking to adopt a furry family member? Join Town Cats of OC and Worcester County Humane Society at PetSmart in Berlin for a three-day adoption event featuring many adoptable cats and a limited number of dogs. Representatives will be there Friday, Sept. 13, 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 14: Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

4-8 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Local food prepared by Berlin chef Toby Gilbert with music by local musician Bryan Russo. Hosted by Socially Responsible Agricultural Project. Portion of proceeds will benefit Delmarva Farmer’s Union. Tickets available by phone at 717-826-7286 or at www.DelmarvaFarmToTable-2019.com/Tickets.

Sept. 14: Relay For Life Fundraiser

The Snow Hill Fire Ladies Auxility and Relay For Life Team Bucket will hold a social cornhole tournament with men’s and women’s brackets at the fire department. Teams randomly chosen the day of the event with $10 per person charge for the fundraiser. Teams welcomed. Food available, beer for sale, raffles and 50/50 all day. Registration starts 10 a.m., play at 11 a.m.

410-632-2115 or 410-430-6179.

Sept. 14: Yard Sale

Whispering Woods community on Route 611 will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon.

Sept. 14: Central Committee Meeting

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County will meet from 9-11 a.m. at the downtown Berlin library, 13 Harrison Avenue. All interested parties welcome. 410-213-1956.

Sept. 16: Fall Club Meeting

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will host its first fall meeting at the Community Center in Ocean Pines. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. Berlin Mayor Gee Williams will discuss environmental issues affecting Worcester County and Berlin. The September non-perishable food donations will go to Diakonia. 410-208-2969.

Sept 17: Financial Peace

Nine-week course being taught at Salem UM Church in Selbyville by Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. Classes held Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn to handle money the way your grandmother did. This class will help you learn to save, invest, and to live like no one else so you can live and give like no one else. There is a material cost. Child care will be provided. To register for the class go to www.daveramsey.com. Questions call Burt Murray, 302-228-2758.

Sept 18: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee. Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or

908-229-8799.

Sept. 19: NAACP Meeting

The Worcester County NAACP will host Worcester County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Denise Shorts at 6:40 p.m. at the Berlin MAC Center, 10129 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin. Meeting is open to the public. 443-944-6701

Sept. 19: Meet and Mingle

The General Levin Winder Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, will observe Constitution Week during a “Meet and Mingle” at the Ocean Pines Library, 5-7 p.m. Women interested in pursuing membership in DAR are invited to join us. Come check us out! Information: 410-213-8238

Sept. 19-22: Paint Berlin Plein Air

Artists will be out and about from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. creating original paintings of scenic views and historic locations.

Sept. 20: Bowling League Returns

The Young at Heart Bowling League Ocean Pines-Ocean City returns on Fridays for 24 weeks ending March 20. Senior citizens only. Tom Southwell, 410-641-5456, for more information.

Sept. 20: Peace For Livable

Young people and adults will meet all over the country to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. The Lower Shore Nationwide Day of Action will hold “The Picnic for a Livable Planet” at the Stephen Decatur Park, from 3-6 p.m. Come for free live music, food and knowledgeable speakers from many local “Earth Advocate” groups.

Sept. 20-22: Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Friday, Sept. 20, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; ad Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide selection of jewelry and jewelers on hand under one roof. Admission charge, 16-and-under free with an adult.

Sept. 20-22: Berlin Fiddlers Convention

Music fills the town with music competitions, food and craft vendors and beer. Free admission. Hours, Friday, Sept. 20, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, noon-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 22, noon-3 p.m. (Taylor House Museum)

Sept. 21 Church Fall Festival

From 3:30-6 p.m., Powellville Church will offer oyster fritters, chicken salad, BBQ pork and homemade desserts. A silent auction is planned. Eat-in or carryout. Pastor Danny Travers will provide music in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. 443-880-8804

Sept. 25: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee. Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbc-roos@gmail.com or

908-229-8799.

Sept. 25: Blues On The Bay

Join Coastal Hospice for an evening of jazz to benefit the Macky & Pam Stansell House. Reservations are $75 per person and include an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music from Everett Spells.

Reservations can be made by visiting https://coastalhospice.org/event/blues-on-the-bay.

Sept. 26: Republican Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce September Luncheon Meeting to be held at Ocean Pines Yacht Club. The guest speaker will be a representative from the Census Bureau. Cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. To make your reservation and/or for more information, Ann Lutz at annlutz60@gmail.com or at

410-208-9767

Oct 5: Touch A Truck

From 10 a.m.-noon at Stephen Decatur Park, kids can check out vehicles used by Berlin’s electric, water resources, public works and police departments as well as exhibits and demonstrations.

Oct. 5: Chicken/Dumplings Dinner

Calvary United Methodist Church is hosting a chicken and dumplings dinner, 11 a.m. until, at the Ocena Pines Community Center. Dine in or carryout.

Oct. 10: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss fire prevention and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at Denny’s.

New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Oct. 12: Pancake Breakfast

Annual Fall Kiwanis Club event from 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Carryout also available.

Oct. 24-27: Plein Air Workshop

This four-day workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., led by fine artist, Karen McLain, encompasses the complete process of field study, anatomy, photo reference and to complete a studio painting with the life and energy of paintings in the field.

Registration at AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/shop

Nov. 14: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be Mayor Rick Meehan and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.