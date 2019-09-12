Summer of 1962

Volume VIII

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

The Frontier Town Can-Can show featured dancers from the Broadway show “Oklahoma!”

With 280 rooms, the Plimhimmon Hotel on the Boardwalk at 2nd Street was Ocean City’s largest hotel.

During the last week of August, Hugh Cropper was re-elected to his position as mayor of Ocean City.

This was the first summer for the Carousel Hotel at 110th Street.

A popular international quartet, the Four Lads, appeared at Josie & Maria’s Restaurant on Philadelphia Avenue.

At the beginning of the summer, the Roosevelt Hotel’s new management put in a “spanking new German Rathskeller,” or cellar bar.

The Satellite Motel at 24th Street, which opened May 1 of 1968, advertised its proximity to local churches.

A new post office building was constructed on 5th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.