Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire sets up the Seahawk offense during last Friday’s win over Arcadia in the season opener. Photo by MaryAnn Cropper-Hickman Photo by MaryAnn Cropper-Hickman

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team got its 2019 season off to a fast start last weekend with a 35-14 win over visiting Arcadia in the first official game played on the new turf field.

The season opener was originally scheduled for last Friday night, but was moved to Saturday afternoon because of the lingering effects of Hurricane Dorian. Once the Decatur team burst onto the new turf field installed over the summer, it was all business for the Seahawks.

Decatur’s offensive and defensive lines manhandled Arcadia from the start and the Seahawks led 28-0 at the half. Decatur continued its dominance in the second half and cruised to the 35-14 win. Next up for Decatur is a road game against Queen Anne’s on Friday, the first in a long string against tough Bayside North opponents.

The Seahawks’ next home game is set for Friday, September 20 during which the new turf field will be dedicated as Robert G. Knox Field in honor of the long-time coach and the stadium will be dedicated as the Louis H. Taylor Stadium in honor of the former principal and current Worcester County Public Schools superintendent.