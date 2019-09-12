OCEAN CITY — Providing another weapon in the ongoing battle against opioid addiction in the local area, a pilot “Safe Station” program launched this summer by the Worcester County Health Department and the Ocean City Fire Department is already starting to see results.

The Worcester County Health Department, in partnership with the Ocean City Fire Department, has launched the Safe Station program allowing those with addictions to seek immediate help in getting into recovery at the department’s fire station. The Safe Station at 15th Street is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for individuals seeking immediate assistance for opioid addiction.

Traditionally, those seeking immediate treatment services can visit any of the Worcester County Health Department’s facilities, typically during regular business hours. However, the Safe Station at the firehouse at 15th Street allows those seeking treatment to get help at any time of day or night, whether its 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.

“This in another pathway for anyone in Worcester who needs help with addiction, another tool in our toolbox for connecting people to services,” said Worcester County Behavioral Health Program Assistant Director Mike Trader. “Individuals looking to start their recovery journey can walk into any of our health department sites while they are open and we will connect them to treatment. The major benefit from the Safe Station project is that the station is open 24/7. When people are ready to start recovery, we want to be there to help, whether it’s 9 p.m. or 9 a.m.”

The Safe Station at 15th Street opened this summer and has already assisted several individuals seeking treatment. The health department’s partnership with the Ocean City Fire Department means there will always be basic medical services available for someone coming into the fire station looking for help. After an individual comes into the station seeking help and his or her immediate needs are taken care of, the Safe Station team then works with the addict to find the best treatment path going forward.

“We modeled Safe Stations on existing programs in other parts of the state including the system currently in place in Anne Arundel County,” said Worcester County Health Department Director of Planning, Quality and Core Services Jennifer LaMade. “We saw historically that people seeking recovery often found fire stations very approachable and easy to access, making the Ocean City Fire Department a perfect partner for this program.”

The first Safe Station was placed in Ocean City due to the majority of opioid overdoses in Worcester happening in the northern half of the county. Depending on the need and the resources available, Safe Stations may expand to other sections of the county after the initial pilot program is complete.

For more information on the Safe Station project or recovery resources available in Worcester County, call 410-632-1100 or visit worcesterhealth.org.