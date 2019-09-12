Berlin Housing Development’s Lot Sizes Tweaked; Purnell Crossing Plans Originally Approved In 2001 SNOW HILL – A minor change to the Purnell Crossing development plan sparked concern among residents this week as they started to consider the project’s overall impact.Though the Purnell Crossing planned unit development (PUD) was approved in 2001, it’s attracted attention in recent months as property owner Troy Purnell has requested modifications to it in… Read more »

Ocean Pines Now Has A Choice For Cable, Internet Service OCEAN PINES – For the first time in the history of Ocean Pines, more than one cable service will be available to residents.On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors approved a 10-year agreement with Comcast. The agreement means Mediacom will no longer be the only service provider in Ocean Pines."Anytime you can…

Discussion On Tourism Funding For Events Continues OCEAN CITY — The debate over providing city funding subsidies to pre-existing or recurring private sector special events resurfaced this week at the Tourism Commission level.Last month, the Mayor and Council had before them a pair of requests from the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) to provide some funding for a new private sector special event…