SNOW HILL – Plans for a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Samuel Bowen Boulevard and Route 50 are moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Worcester County Technical Review Committee met with Eric McWilliams of Bohler Engineering to go over details of a 7-Eleven proposed for land at the intersection of Route 50 and Samuel Bowen Boulevard. Coincidentally, another 7-Eleven is being planned further west for the intersection of Route 50 and Route 818 by developer Spiro Buas.

At Wednesday’s meeting McWilliams said this project is somewhat unique in that it’s being developed by Core Acquisitions LLC.

“Generally 7-Eleven develops their own sites,” McWilliams said. “They’re starting a development program so the developer is doing it and then 7-Eleven will take over.”

The 4,070-square-foot convenience store will include a gas canopy and car wash. County officials said they’d need more information on potential traffic to be generated by the store. They also asked the developed to enlarge the entrance.

“We had talked about increasing the size of the entrance off Samuel Bowen Boulevard because of the complex situation there with Holly Grove Road,” said Frank Adkins, the county’s roads superintendent.

McWilliams, who said Core Acquisitions was on a tight timeline, asked what the next step in the approval process would be following Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’ve all given our comments,” said Jessica Edwards, customer eservice representative for the Worcester County Department of Development Review and Permitting. “What we like to see is for you to supply new plans addressing the comments. At that point it’s distributed to everyone. We’ll all approve it or get back to you and say we need additional information, can you change this. Once everyone approves, I’ll go ahead and sign it. At that point we can move forward with construction plans.”

Other projects reviewed at this week’s meeting included a new splash pad for Frontier Town Water Park and construction of a new 9,479-square-foot clubhouse at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. The splash pad, which will be about 4,700 square feet and located in the grassy area inside the park’s lazy river, is expected to be complete by next summer.

The new $1.6 million golf clubhouse in Ocean Pines will include a large meeting room as well as space for Tern’s Grille, along with an outdoor deck, pro shop and club-fitting area.