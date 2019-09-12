Germantown School Community Heritage Center Host Dinner To Benefit Berlin Resident

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center hosted a community dinner to raise money for Berlin resident John Maxwell, whose home was destroyed in a fire in June. Through the dinner and donations from area residents, $1,712. Pictured presenting a check to Jennifer Scott of Taylor Bank are Victor Smack, Scott, Barbara Purnell, Wilbur Pitts, Carol Rose and Carolyn Fassett.