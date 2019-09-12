Exchange Students Visit Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

by
Exchange Students Visit Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

Foreign exchange students of The Salisbury School recently visited the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. These students are from the Ernst-Abbe-Gymnasium in Okerkochen, Germany. By touring the museum, the students were able to gain an appreciation for the rich and vibrant history of Ocean City and also learned about native sea life. Submitted Photos