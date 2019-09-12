Decatur Girls Drop Season Opener

BERLIN- Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team took a tough 2-1 loss to North Caroline in the season opener on the road this week.

The Seahawks fell to the Bulldogs on Monday at North Caroline. The Decatur girls will look to get back on track with another road game against Wicomico next Monday, followed by  home game against Bennett next Wednesday.

