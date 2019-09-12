BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team got its season off to a fast start this week with a pair of wins to jump out to an early 2-0 record.

On Monday, the Seahawks opened with a resounding 4-1 win over North Caroline at home on their first official game on the new turf field at Decatur. The very next day, the Decatur boys traveled to Crisfield and beat the Crabbers, 3-2, in a tough Bayside South game on the road to improve to 2-0 early in the season.

On Friday, the Seahawks will face Mardela at home, followed by a road game next Tuesday at Worcester County rival Snow Hill. On September 20, the Decatur boys will face Queen Anne’s on the road on Childhood Cancer Night at Lions Stadium.