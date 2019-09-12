BERLIN – The cost of cleaning up a chemical spill at Heron Park is expected to reach $283,000.

Mayor Gee Williams said Monday that to date, the town had spent $244,133 on cleanup following a chemical spill at the former Berlin Falls Park, which has since been renamed Heron Park. He expects the figure to reach $283,000.

“Obviously as we get further along these figures will be more precise,” he said.

Williams said crews replaced the contaminated soil in the park with new soil and then seeded it with grass. Though the chemical spill has been cleaned up and the park has been reopened to the public, there are some piles of debris that still need to be removed from the park.

When asked by a resident about the status of the investigation into the spill, Williams said that was out of the town’s control.

“It’s not in our hands,” he said. “It’s in the hands of the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency. What we do know is they’re still gathering facts.”

He said the agencies were looking at the events surrounding the spill itself as well as the site’s history as a poultry processing plant. Williams said he hoped the report of investigation would be released this fall.

“We’ll be as happy as anybody when we find that out,” he said.

In the meantime, the park’s advisory committee is set to meet next week. Though there was talk of scheduling a community bonfire as well as a birding event prior to the spill, dates have not yet been finalized. Amy Field, chair of the committee, pointed out the group met every other month and would be receiving the latest park information from town staff next week.

“The park is open,” Field said. “We’re hoping to move forward with good things in the future.”

Though the funding leftover from the bond used to purchase the park was intended to be used by the committee as it improved the park, Williams said this week the money had been needed to cover the cost of the spill cleanup. Though the funding had been earmarked for renovation and demolition projects, he’s hopeful funding can be secured in the future for improvements to the property.

“The role of the Berlin Heron Park Advisory Committee has not changed due to this financial setback,” he said. “The Town of Berlin will however, over time, need to find a way to finish the demolition work and other basic improvements needed at the park.”

While some of the work could be done by the town’s public works department, contractors would be required for some of it. Williams said funding would have to be identified in one of the town’s future budgets.