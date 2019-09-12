HR Manager Appointed

BERLIN — Taylor Bank recently welcome Cindy Meyer as Human Resources Manager.

In this role, Meyer will lead all aspects of human resource strategy and execution for Taylor Bank’s workforce, including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, assessment and development; and employee relations and engagement.

Meyer brings more than 18 years of human resources experience to this position, with a focus in payroll and benefits administration, benefit plan design, state and federal labor laws, accounting, employee relations, recruiting, and employee communications. Prior to joining Taylor Bank, Meyer served as human resources manager at Peninsula Cardiology Associates in Salisbury. Meyer is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Maryland College Park.

“We are delighted to welcome Cindy to our Taylor Bank family,” said President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson. “Her experience and diverse background will prove to be an extremely valuable asset to the success of our organization.”

Advisors Open New Office

SALISBURY — NAI Global Senior Vice President of Operations Lindsay Fierro announced this week a group of commercial real estate advisors have opened an NAI Global office in Salisbury. The office will serve the needs of investors, owners and occupiers throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.

Chris Davis, Bradley Gillis, Joey Gilkerson and Chris Gilkerson are the principals of NAI Coastal, a full-service commercial real estate firm offering extensive knowledge and experience in the brokerage, development and consulting fields. NAI Coastal has the capacity to facilitate customized services and fill specialized roles for each client’s needs. The team is made up of eight advisors who are each able to serve as a high-level, strategic asset to their client, helping them to analyze and clarify all elements of a transaction.

“The Delmarva Peninsula has been rapidly expanding at a rate faster than metropolitan markets in recent years. The tri-state region we serve, which includes Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, is brimming with opportunities for commercial growth and development,” said Davis. “We’ve represented local buyers in deals from Maine to Florida, and our new affiliation with NAI Global will allow us to connect our buyers to an even larger network of properties and sellers, both nationally and globally.”

Gillis said, “In linking our Coastal team with NAI Global, we have joined forces with the fourth largest commercial real estate brand worldwide. We are now able to offer our clients access to the highest-ranking commercial real estate platform currently located within our region”

NAI Coastal will work in conjunction with Gillis Gilkerson, an established construction and development company on the shore. This partnership allows the Coastal team to provide their clients with unique insight into the process of commercial real estate development from concept to completion. The team’s development expertise extends to strategic planning, land purchase, building program development, turnkey project management, financing, permit and approval attainment, building structures and marketing and managing property.

In addition to brokerage and development, NAI Coastal rounds out its service offerings with consulting, which covers leasing, assemblage, acquisition and sale and investment advising.

Banker Earns Awards

OCEAN CITY – Bank of Ocean City President/CEO Reid Tingle, along with the Board of Directors, has announced Melissa von Bank, AVP/Branch Manager of Fenwick Island, has recently earned two awards from the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA).

The MBA places emphasis on promoting financial education and has done so since its founding in 1896. Von Bank was recognized for her countless hours of volunteerism in teaching and educating students about important financial education skills. She was awarded recognition for the Most Financial Education Presentations and also for the Most Consumers Reached. MBA’s goal is to ensure that every child in Maryland has consistent access to quality financial education so that their financial ABC’s are as well-known as other basic life skills. Bank of Ocean City fully supports this initiative, and von Bank and other Bank of Ocean City staff members are dedicated to providing this financial learning to our local school-aged children.

Von Bank was able to attain these awards since Bank of Ocean City sponsors Financial Literacy programs in many of its local communities. The bank sponsors an EverFi program (Partnered with MBA since 2011) at Stephen Decatur High School, Worcester Preparatory School and Indian River High School, in addition to Banzai at Stephen Decatur Middle School and Worcester Preparatory School for elementary and middle school. Both EverFi and Banzai programs are online networks providing quality financial education in real life scenarios that allow educators to lead a path forward to a better financial future for young Americans.

Brokerage Director Named

SALISBURY — Amy Miller and Brent Miller, managing directors of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, have announced the addition of Steven A. Evans to the SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate Leadership Team as Director of Brokerage.

Evans has extensive leadership and organizational development experience having spent 39 years in the poultry industry, most recently as president of Perdue Foods. He will be responsible for building Excitement, Engagement and Enthusiasm, growing the brokerage division through aggressive recruiting, on-boarding, training and development, and building the firm through growth into new markets, mergers and acquisitions. Kevin Maggiacomo, CEO of SVN International, said, “the brand is undoubtedly stronger with Steve on board, the sky’s the limit for SVN Miller’s growth. Big win for all of us.”

Bank Announces Appointments

BERLIN — Taylor Bank has announced the following appointments to the bank’s Electronic Services Department.

Holly Hogan has been hired as Electronic Services Representative and will be responsible for overseeing business products and solutions and focus on growing business relationships for the Bank. Joining Taylor Bank with more than 17 years of industry experience, Hogan was most recently Assistant Vice President, Cash Management Sales and Service Representative at Orrstown Bank (formerly Hamilton Bank) in Towson. She has also served as Commercial Banking Officer, Business Banking Specialist and Senior Relationship Specialist.

Reta Collins has been promoted to Electronic Services Representative and will be responsible for providing service and support to the Bank’s business customers. Collins began her career with Taylor Bank as Customer Service Associate in 2000. In 2013, she transitioned into the Electronic Services Department as Electronic Services Specialist. She is a member of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and serves as Facilitator for support groups. She is also an active volunteer for Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.

“Reta has shown exemplary performance and dedication in her current role with the Electronic Services Department, and we are pleased to recognize her with this promotion. We are equally pleased to welcome Holly to our team, and look forward to the contributions that her skills will provide our customers,” said President/CEO Ray Thompson. “With this promotion and the addition of a new team member, we will continue to be well positioned to provide the businesses in our local communities with the quality products and services they deserve.”

Listing Concierge Launched

BERLIN – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic Region has launched Listing Concierge, a comprehensive marketing program that marries leading-edge technology with meticulous, personalized service to offer customized and automated property listing marketing.

“Listing Concierge streamlines and simplifies the home marketing process for agents and their clients,” said Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic Region. “Time is valuable, so we provide agents with unsurpassed technology that maximizes their efficiency and drives incomparable results for their clients.”

“When comparing listings internally across the company, the preliminary findings are impressive,” said Rubin. Listings involved in the program sell 50% closer to list price than those that don’t. Listings involved in the program experienced a 2% to as much as a 7% higher sale price than those that weren’t. Additionally, agents that use Listing Concierge are twice as productive as those affiliated agents who don’t.”

“As a perpetual leader in innovation, NRT Coldwell Banker has developed this proprietary software to help agents turn one listing into three,” said Rubin. “As their partner, we deliver five-star service via a superior, personalized marketing program. Agents place their order and an entire team of professionals builds them a custom marketing campaign utilizing state-of-the-art technology.”

From NRT’s Listing Concierge proprietary platform, an affiliated agent can obtain customized marketing assets at the touch of a button for their listings. An agent simply enters the property listing’s basic information, even before it is entered into the MLS, allowing the agent to plan or complete marketing assets prior to the home entering the market.

When the marketing package is ordered, it is assigned to a highly-trained Listing Concierge marketing specialist who partners with the agent throughout the life of the listing. The specialist builds a customizable campaign for the agent and can provide proofs within one to two business days after photos and marketing copy are received. The entire process is simplified and expedited to meet a busy agent’s needs.