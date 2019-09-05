SNOW HILL — The annual Worcester County Fair opens at Byrd Park in Snow Hill on Friday, Sept. 13 and runs through the weekend with a variety of new entertainment as well as traditional favorites.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the fair will open with a Safe Kids Celebration and an interactive story time set in a hay wagon. Buster Douglas, Mini Horse Wonder will make you believe unicorns do exist. Smoky Bear will be on hand, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will put on a K-9 demonstration. Many agencies will be offering giveaways and providing activities for the children. Families can visit the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Ag Showcase, sponsored by M&T Bank, for hands-on learning and crafts. Learn the beautiful art of Rangoli in the afternoon. Friday evening features the anticipated auction of prize winning cakes and closes with the musical sounds of God’s Country Crossroads.

A highlight of this year’s fair will be the dunk booth to benefit Operation We Care (OWC), a local grassroots organization that has supported military men and women and first responders for 12 years. OWC packs over 2,000 care packages a year which are sent to deployed troops. OWC strives to support both active duty and veteran military through care packages, events, and a variety of assistance outlets. OWC also makes donations to local law enforcement and fire departments in addition to many support and appreciation causes.

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli will be among the first to take the plunge on Friday at 11 a.m. Delegate Wayne Hartman will be inviting the crowd to try to dunk him on Saturday at 1 p.m. with OWC founder Jeff Merritt, Snow Hill postal clerk Steven Zelechowski, John Foxwell from Worcester County Public Works and others volunteering throughout the weekend. Local legislators, educators, business and community leaders are encouraged to participate for this great cause.

Saturday, Sept. 14 has a full slate of activities including kid’s games and contests, livestock shows, salsa and square dancing, karate demonstration and Drums Around the World with Ted Nichols. After admiring the exhibits in the indoor tent, those feeling inspired to learn can join Patty Grey in the Crochet Circle.

The featured act on Saturday afternoon is sure to be a crowd pleaser. John “Laughing Wolf” from the Great Cherokee Nation will be putting on a thrilling demonstration of horsemanship and tricks with Sokie, his trained appaloosa at 2 p.m.

Saturday also features the popular Classic Car & Truck Show. Dash plaques go to the first 50 participants. Fair goers can vote for their favorites to vie for one of the sponsor trophies. The Peninsula Tractor Organization will also be on hand with an antique tractor demonstration. On Saturday evening, come out for the annual Talent Show at 6 p.m. when youth and adult acts will compete for cash prizes and a year’s worth of bragging rights.

A non-denominational church service by Bayside Community Church will be held Sunday morning at 11. Sunday also features Lego Building contests, arts and crafts for kids, Rangoli and Paint Day in the Park.

Two talented young ladies take center stage on Sunday afternoon. Kira Knappenberger, a member of the Voyagers 4-H Club, will put her two Dobermans through their paces with an exciting demonstration of dog training and agility skills. Then, all are invited back to the main tent to enjoy the classic rock and country sounds of Haydyn Ryan before the fair closes out with its awards ceremony.

The Worcester County Fair celebrates the county’s agricultural roots upon the start of harvest season. The fair highlights accomplishments of both 4-H and FFA youth with awards for their entries and livestock showing. Worcester FFA will be selling local honey at the Fair with four delicious varieties. Voyagers 4-H Club offers a yarn and wool sale with a huge variety from which to choose.

The Worcester County Fair is a family-friendly event open to the entire community. There is no admission charge. Well-behaved pets are welcome and must remain on leash at all times. Other attractions include Scales and Tales Exhibits, Black Acre Farm pony rides, UMES fruit crop display, food and craft vendors, and more.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.worcestercountyfair.com. or call 410-632-1972.