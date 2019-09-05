Things I Like – September 6, 2019

First day of school pictures

Going a couple hours without my phone

How much my son loves shrimp

When the weather cooperates on a holiday weekend

Teachers who are excited to get back in the classroom

A pool day with friends

Burgers and hot dogs hot off the grill

Old T-shirts from 5K races

Stories from when Seacrets was private

Beach days in September

Seeing a bald eagle on Assateague

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.