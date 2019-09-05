Summer of 1971

Volume XVII

Edition 1

This was the first year in 18 that The Resorter published 15 issues rather than the usual seven.

Singer Jimmy Holmes was set to perform at the Ships Café Lounge for the beginning of the season celebration.

Dick Lohmeyer featured Councilman John Dale Showell and his wife, Anne, out to dinner “following the opening of their beautiful Castle in the Sands Motel” in his “Salt Spray” column.

Schertle Galleries in the Atlantic Hotel on Somerset Street advertised “direct imports from over 500 European artists.”

On June 7, the Stephen Decatur High school graduation was held at Convention Hall and has been for the past 40 years.

Jolly Roger advertised “money saving treasure coupons,” which one received after purchasing 10 or more gallons of fuel at any participating BP dealers in the region.

There was a record number of white marlin forecasted for summer fishing and fishermen were advised to “count on a good volume of fish” that season.

Vacationers could stay a week in a deluxe oceanfront condo for $100-$400 per week.