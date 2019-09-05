OCEAN CITY — The intentional release of potentially harmful helium-inflated plastic and mylar balloons remained in the forefront this week with further discussion by the Ocean City Mayor and Council.

Over the last several months and as recently as last week, the issue of releasing environmentally harmful balloons has popped up everywhere, so to speak and this week was no different. Last week, the parent company of an Ocean City movie theater reversed its plan to place red balloons around the resort with potential free tickets in advance of the release of It 2 after a grassroots effort by the local environmental advocacy groups pointed out the potential dangers.

Also last week, Queen Anne’s County passed a law prohibiting the intentional release of mylar and plastic balloons filled with helium, becoming the first county in Maryland and one of only a handful across the country to implement such a ban. For the record, Ocean City does have an ordinance prohibiting the release of balloons somewhat hidden in the littering section of the city’s code.

On Tuesday, Council Secretary Mary Knight broached the subject, pointing out the Queen Anne’s County prohibition.

“Queen Anne’s County last week became the first county in Maryland to prohibit the intentional release of balloons,” she said. “I think it might be a good time to discuss that here.”

Councilman Tony DeLuca, who chairs the Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, pointed out intentional balloon releases were already prohibited in the resort. He said Queen Anne’s County had reached out to Ocean City for a different reason.

“Ocean City already has an ordinance in place,” he said. “I think they want us to support Worcester County’s effort to pass a similar prohibition.”

The Queen Anne’s County ordinance passed last week prohibits the intentional release of non-biodegradable helium balloons, which have become increasingly harmful to the environment, threatening wildlife and marine creatures. The concept appears to be gaining traction statewide.

In the wake of Queen Anne’s County’s action last week, State Senator Clarence Lam, who represents parts of Howard and Baltimore counties, announced he is preparing a similar bill for the upcoming General Assembly session. In the meantime, other counties in Maryland are being urged to pass their own ordinances banning helium balloon releases, including Worcester apparently based on this week’s discussion by the Ocean City Mayor and Council. The Queen Anne’s County ordinance is considered a model for similar local ordinances and Lam’s effort at the state level.

“Intentionally releasing balloons into the atmosphere is nothing short of littering,” said Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Christopher Corchiarino, who authored the bill. “This ordinance will allow us to protect a cross section in the county while furthering the stewardship of our waterways and rural landscapes.”

The Queen Anne’s Conservation Association applauded the county’s prohibition on releasing balloons.

“Deflated mylar and latex balloons and the ribbons attached to them harm the environment by maiming and killing wildlife and sea creatures,” said Executive Director Jay Falstad. “The balloons are often mistaken for food and marine animals, especially turtles and birds, become entangled in the ribbons and are killed.”

Over the years, releasing balloons has often become synonymous with various celebrations such as graduations and weddings, for example. Falstad said the Queen Anne’s ordinance target those intentional releases and not the accidental release by a small child, for example.

“This bill does not seek to prosecute the kid who accidentally lets go of a balloon at a birthday party or something like that,” said Falstad. “This bill is geared mostly toward larger balloon releases such as those at graduation parties, weddings, gender reveal parties and that sort of thing.”

Locally, the balloon release issue has been front and center for a variety of reasons in recent months. There was the movie promotion last week that was halted after concerns were raised by citizens.

In May, one of Assateague Island’s famed wild horses was seen choking on and ingesting part of a ribbon attached to a mylar balloon that ended up on the barrier island. That incident had a happy ending when the horse was able to chomp through the ribbon without ingesting the balloon, but it illustrates the potential harm caused to wildlife.

Last summer, enterprising local siblings launched their Blume’s Balloon Round-Up, encouraging offshore boaters and fishermen to collect the deflated mylar balloons they find floating in the ocean and over 1,400 were ultimately collected and removed from the sea during the initiative.