Pines Bridge Club Donates To Yacht Club Servers

by
Pines Bridge Club Donates To Yacht Club Servers
Community D

Ocean Pines Wednesday Bridge Club donated to the servers who took care of them at the beautiful Ocean Pines Yacht Club this summer. Pictured, from left, are Server Kearston Frey, club Treasurer Pat Steven, Yacht Club Manager Austin Chavis and Frank Schwartz.