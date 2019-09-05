FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
SELBYVILLE
27610 Shipwreck Dr
Lighthouse Lakes
Sun & Mon 12-5
Tues-Sat 10-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
10 Mins to Beach
Ryan Homes
302-524-8892
SALISBURY
7922 Boylston Bend
Sat 10-1
4BR/3BA/4,240SF
48-Acres
Fenced Yard
Horse-lover’s Dream
Rob Payne
Coldwell Banker
443-783-0821
BERLIN
20 Links Lane
Sat 2-4
4BR/2.5BA/1,811SF
First Level MBR
Natural Gas Fireplace
Recently Updated
Jo Ann Brandt
Coldwell Banker
302-300-7187