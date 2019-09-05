OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department next week will start another session of its summer-long skate camp series at the Ocean Bowl at 3rd Street.

The skateboard lessons are open to skaters of all abilities age six or older including Level 1, which includes new skaters, and Level 2, which includes skaters with some experience and ability. The camps open next Tuesday, September 10, and will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesday’s through October 2.

The sessions for Level 1 skaters will be held each Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., while the Level 2 skaters will take over the bowl from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $38 for local residents and $49 per lesson for non-residents.

Safety equipment is available for use at no additional charge. Class sizes will be limited to 10 skaters per session. A parent or guardian will have to sign a waiver in advance for minors to participate and a current waiver must be on file before the sessions begin. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks’ Dan Reed at (410) 289-BOWL or visit oceanbowl.com.