More Skateboarding Lessons Offered

by

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department next week will start another session of its summer-long skate camp series at the Ocean Bowl at 3rd Street.

The skateboard lessons are open to skaters of all abilities age six or older including Level 1, which includes new skaters, and Level 2, which includes skaters with some experience and ability. The camps open next Tuesday, September 10, and will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesday’s through October 2.

The sessions for Level 1 skaters will be held each Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., while the Level 2 skaters will take over the bowl from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $38 for local residents and $49 per lesson for non-residents.

Safety equipment is available for use at no additional charge. Class sizes will be limited to 10 skaters per session. A parent or guardian will have to sign a waiver in advance for minors to participate and a current waiver must be on file before the sessions begin. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks’ Dan Reed at (410) 289-BOWL or visit oceanbowl.com.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.