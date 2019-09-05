Kiwanis House Signs Donates To Ocean Pines Kiwanis Club

by
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Dick Clagett, left, is pictured accepting a $400 donation from Kiwanis House Signs Community Service Program Chair Ralph Chinn. Signs still cost only $15 and repainting of them is only $10. Order forms can be obtained at the Ocean Pines Administration office. The signs help to identify the houses more easily from the street for emergency services. Submitted Photos