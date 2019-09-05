BERLIN — On Sept. 10, Atlantic General Hospital will hold an open house and ribbon cutting for the community to celebrate AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy’s fifth anniversary.

In recognition of this milestone, RediScripts will make a donation to Atlantic General’s indigent patient fund equal to the total register sales at RediScripts on Sept. 10.

The pharmacy started small in 2014, and its evolution has been dramatic. In addition to handling the prescription needs of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System employees, medical staff and volunteers, RediScripts was there to fill the first supply of medication ordered for patients discharged from the hospital.

The primary goal was to get the necessary medication in the hands of patients before they left the hospital, thereby increasing the odds that they would remain adherent with their physician’s treatment plan and continue on the path to recovery.

The retail pharmacy’s scope of business expanded quickly as Atlantic General layered on new services to further improve medication adherence and reduce barriers to improved health for the community at large. RediScripts was soon filling prescriptions for all Atlantic General Hospital and Health System patients, and then for any community members with medication needs.

The pharmacy began a discharge concierge program, offering advice and education about prescribed medications as well as the purchase of first-fill prescriptions right at the bedside for patients scheduled to go home.

Pharmacy representatives also launched an award-winning medication therapy management program that helps individuals with complex medication needs to better understand their medications and keep them organized to ensure safe and effective use. Consultations and education are offered at the pharmacy or directly in the home, to ensure a complete review of all medications and supplements. Compliance packaging, which organizes multiple medications by dosage time, is provided at no additional charge to these patients.

To increase prescription fills among patients who might typically forego their medication due to cost, the pharmacy instituted a co-pay support program as well as an indigent fund. A financial counseling function is baked into the medication filling process for pharmacy staff members, who are constantly on the lookout for cost savings for their patients.

In addition to the typical offerings of a retail pharmacy, RediScripts coordinates fulfillment of oral chemotherapy needs for patients of the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center and stocks bariatric and wound care specialty products.

“What helps set RediScripts apart is our passion for tackling the tough challenges with medication for our patients to help support them on their path to wellness,” said Jeff Kukel, manager of RediScripts pharmacy. “Rising prescription drug costs are nothing short of a national crisis. While our donation to the indigent fund is by no means the solution for the larger problem at hand with prescription drug prices, we hope that by continuing to help sustain this indigent fund we can make a difference for families in our area who would have otherwise walked away from a pharmacy counter untreated.”

Kukel added, “Our goal is that every patient we serve gets the medications they need at a price they can afford. While certainly no easy task, the staff at AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy is always up for the challenge.”