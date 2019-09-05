BERLIN- In the second match of the season pitting the Bayside South schools against the Bayside North, it was Easton taking first place last week at the Ocean City Golf Club Seaside Course.

In near perfect conditions, the Bayside Schools faced off last week at the Seaside course at Ocean City. A total of 38 golfers representing 10 schools competed in the second match of the year. Easton took first in the match with a team low score of 176, led by medalist Will Denny.

Decatur finished second overall and first among the Bayside South schools with a 178, just two strokes off the lead. Decatur was led by Brady Leonard, who shot a 42, and Abby Wesche, who also shot a 42 in her first-ever varsity match. Parkside finished third overall among the 10 teams.

In the conference season opener for all schools last week at Rum Pointe in Berlin, Kent Island finished first overall with a team score of 180, while Decatur finished a close second at 187. In two matches thus far, the Seahawks have finished second both times, but have turned in the lowest team scores among Bayside South schools.