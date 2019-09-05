Victim Nearly Dunked In Tub

OCEAN CITY — A Newark, Del. man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly throwing his wife’s belongings into a bathtub full of water and attempting to dunk her in it during a dispute over vehicle keys.

Around 6:20 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Fountain Drive West for a reported domestic assault. OCPD officers met with a female victim who told police the suspect, identified as Darron Tillison, 53, had been dropped off earlier that night by family members after a night of drinking.

The victim told police Tillison was intoxicated and wanted the keys to her vehicle so he could go back out and drink more, according to police reports. The victim told police Tillison followed her around the residence demanding the keys. While in a bedroom, Tillison allegedly locked the victim in the room and would not allow her to leave.

The victim was able to unlock the door and ran to a bathroom to hide as Tillison continued to look for her. When Tillison went to the second floor, the victim ran into a different bedroom and hid under the covers, according to police reports. By now, the victim’s brother came out of his bedroom to see what the commotion was about. The brother found Tillison in the living room drinking alcohol. According to police reports, Tillison told the brother to find his sister, but the brother sat with Tillison until he fell asleep.

According to police reports, the victim attempted to pack while Tillison was still passed out on the couch, but discovered Tillison had thrown all her belongings, including clothes, medication and even a portable fan, into a bathtub full of water. A few minutes later, Tillison walked into the bathroom and said, “now we are going to finish this,” and “you think I don’t know what to do, but as long as I don’t leave marks, it’s my word against yours. You are about to get dunked,” according to police reports.

At that point, Tillison reportedly grabbed the victim by the back of her neck and tried to force her head into the tub of water. The victim told police she feared for her life as she struck and scratched Tillison. She was able to free herself and ran downstairs to her brother.

According to police reports, Tillison attempted to flip the script on the victim. Because he had scratches and other marks, Tillison said the victim, and not him, was going to jail for assault this time, saying, “I have marks on me and now you are going to jail like all the times you sent me to jail,” and “I’m calling the police and you are going to jail because you don’t have any marks and can’t prove anything.”

In the end, however, it was Tillison who was arrested and charged with assault, malicious destruction of property and other charges because of the testimony provided by the victim, her brother and other family members about the incident.

x

Arrest After Hotel Lobby Scene

OCEAN CITY — A Havre de Grace man was arrested on disorderly conduct and intoxicated endangerment charges last weekend after allegedly causing a scene at a hotel.

Around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a beachfront hotel at 33rd Street for a reported disorderly male. The officer met with the front desk manager, who told police the suspect, identified as Matthew Hart, 48, allegedly staggered into the lobby asking for help getting into his room because his hotel key was apparently not working.

The manager programmed another key for Hart’s room and attempted to escort him to the room to help him gain entry. However, as the manager attempted to escort Hart, the suspect allegedly blocked his passage and launched into an expletive-laced tirade at the employee and threatened to sue him.

At that point, the front desk manager evicted Hart based on his actions and behavior and called the police. According to police reports, Hart removed his belongings from his room without any further issues, but told the manager in the presence of the OCPD officer, “you don’t know what you [expletive deleted] started, bud.”

Hart left the hotel property and staggered into the street, according to police reports. He turned back toward the hotel and the manager, extended his middle finger and yelled “I’ll see you in court, [expletive deleted],” according to police reports.

When Hart yelled at the manager, he could be heard from at least 100 feet away, according to police reports, which put him in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. At that point, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, failure to obey a lawful order and a noise violation.

x

Police Vehicle Smacked

OCEAN CITY — A Deale, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly tampering with multiple Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) vehicles outside a midtown nightclub.

Around 1 a.m. last Saturday, an OCPD officer was patrolling in the area of 49th Street with his police vehicle running but locked when he observed Darren Goldsborough, 24, grab the door handle shaking and jiggling it several times. Goldsborough was warned not to touch the police vehicle and as the officer walked toward him, he stumbled and nearly fell into the officer.

According to police reports, Goldsborough told the officer he was not touching his vehicle, but by now he was leaning against a different police vehicle in the same area. Goldsborough stepped about one inch from the vehicle and told the officer he was not touching it. According to police reports, the officer warned Goldsborough he was not going to win the argument and would likely end up getting arrested.

At that point, Goldsborough stumbled away, but took a loop around the parking lot and came back to the officer’s vehicle. This time, Goldsborough reportedly banged loudly on the vehicle’s driver’s side rear quarter panel, chanting “touching, touching,” each time he struck the vehicle, according to police reports.

Goldsborough was arrested at that point for malicious destruction of property and intoxicated endangerment among other charges. During a search incident to the arrest, officers located a cigarette pack in his pocket with a cut plastic straw and a white powdery residue believed to be cocaine. In Goldsborough’s wallet, OCPD officers located a plastic bag of suspected cocaine and additional drug possession charges were tacked on.

x

Intoxicated Boater Pleads Guilty

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man, arrested in June after Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) caught him fleeing the Coast Guard in the bay, pleaded guilty last week to operating a vessel while intoxicated and was sentenced to 30 days, all of which was suspended.

On June 29, two NRP patrol vessels answered a call for assistance from the Coast Guard after a vessel operated by Anthony Campisi, 58, of Lansdale, Pa., sped away from the federal authorities attempting to board it. According to police reports, Campisi’s vessel was traveling roughly 35 knots northbound in the Assawoman Bay before NRP vessels caught up to it.

NRP officers boarded the vessel and detained Campisi, who was uncooperative, according to police reports. He was charged by NRP with operating a vessel under the influence, negligent operation of a vessel and failing to yield to law enforcement. Last week, he pleaded guilty to operating a vessel under the influence and was sentenced to 30 days, all of which was suspended. He was also placed on probation for three years.

x

Probation For DWI, Assault

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man, arrested in June after getting pulled over dragging a piece of his vehicle and later allegedly assaulting the police officer, pleaded guilty last week to driving while impaired and was placed on probation for three years.

Around 12:50 a.m. on June 9, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 45th Street observed a vehicle driving southbound on Coastal Highway and heard a loud dragging noise coming from underneath the vehicle. The officer reportedly observed a portion of the wheel well dust cover being dragged behind the vehicle.

The vehicle turned onto 41st Street and the officer conducted a traffic stop because of its unsafe condition. The officer identified the drive as Jose Delacruz, 25, of Teaneck, N.J., who reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication. According to police reports. Delacruz told the officer he was unaware of the dragging wheel well and suspected it was the result of failing to secure it after changing the vehicle’s oil.

Delacruz told police he did not hear the car part dragging although the officer reportedly heard it from half a block away. The officer also observed grass and dirt on the front grill of the vehicle, suggesting it had recently gone off the roadway. According to police reports, Delacruz told the officer he had consumed at least three mixed drinks and was driving back to his condo on 41st Street.

Delacruz was administered field sobriety tests which he did not pass to the officer’s satisfaction. At that point, he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired. According to police reports, Delacruz told the officer “I knew this would happen,” and “I can’t afford this.”

At the intoximeter room at the Public Safety Building, Delacruz said he was thirsty and was provided with a drink of water. The officer played the audio version of the advice of rights and while it was playing, Delacruz reportedly talked over the recording.

Delacruz asked the officer to restart the recording a second time and the officer allowed it but told him he had to listen carefully to the recording. Delacruz then began talking during the second playing of the advice of rights recording, at one point telling the officer “I want to wait to give myself a better chance.” When the officer asked Delacruz to explain, he reportedly told police he wanted to stall so he would have less alcohol in his system. At that point, he fell asleep in a chair in the intoximeter room.

Another officer arrived and advised Delacruz the machine was ready to take a breath sample. Delacruz told the officer he wanted to re-read the advice of rights again and was given ample time to read the document. However, he was warned if the machine timed out again, it would be taken as a refusal to take the test. At one point, Delacruz put all his fingers in his mouth. When the machine timed out, he was advised the test was over and it was deemed a refusal.

At that point, Delacruz reportedly began screaming and yelling he was sorry and he was ready to take the test. When OCPD officers attempted to escort Delacruz from the testing room, he allegedly resisted, telling one officer “Man, get off of me, I’m stronger than you are.” Delacruz reportedly shoved the officer, causing him to get pushed backward. Last week, Delacruz pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and was placed on supervised probation for three years. The other charges against him were not prosecuted.

x

Uber Tirade Probation

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man, arrested in July on multiple charges after yelling to police to arrest his Uber driver because he did not know what he was doing, earned probation before judgment last week and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 2:10 a.m. on July 21, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 33rd Street when he observed a vehicle parking. From at least 75 feet away, the officer could hear a suspect calling to him “arrest him, arrest him,” and “he doesn’t know what he is doing,” according to police reports.

The officer stopped and the Uber drive got out and told police he had picked up the suspect, later identified as Timothy Dever, 30, of New Castle, Del., at 8th Street and was taking him to 123rd Street when Dever became disorderly and kept telling the driver he did not know what he was doing. The Uber driver asked for police assistance in removing Dever from his vehicle.

The officer then approached Dever who refused to get out of the vehicle and continued to yell the driver did not know what he was doing. In the meantime, a crowd had gathered to observe the incident. When Dever continued to assert he was not happy with the driver’s service, the officer told him that was a civil matter and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

Dever continued to yell and cause a disturbance, but eventually took off his seatbelt and got out of the vehicle. At that point, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and causing a public disturbance. Last week, he pleaded not guilty, but was granted probation before judgment on the disorderly conduct charge and was placed on probation for one year.